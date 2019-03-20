GravityCoin Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $398,400.00 and $16,456.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00004952 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, GravityCoin has traded 21.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024763 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.01637225 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00228624 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004792 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 1,971,158 coins. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.