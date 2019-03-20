Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) Receives $25.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Gray Television in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $23.45.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Gray Television had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Gray Television by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 628,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91,361 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Gray Television by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,593,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,879,000 after purchasing an additional 52,313 shares during the period. 76.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

