GRC International Group (GRC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.00

Shares of GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 77 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.14), with a volume of 91832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105.50 ($1.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $56.42 million and a P/E ratio of -18.23.

GRC International Group Company Profile (LON:GRC)

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

