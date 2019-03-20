Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 140,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 431,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,832,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 60,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after buying an additional 11,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

NYSE HUBB opened at $121.17 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $91.88 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.09%.

HUBB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

In related news, VP An-Ping Hsieh sold 6,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $772,450.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Position in Hubbell Incorporated (HUBB)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-boosts-position-in-hubbell-incorporated-hubb.html.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.