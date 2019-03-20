Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3 Million Holdings in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Dunkin Brands Group were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John L. Clare sold 17,129 shares of Dunkin Brands Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,181,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DNKN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Mizuho set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.92 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dunkin Brands Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.05.

Dunkin Brands Group stock opened at $71.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.83 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dunkin' Donuts U.S., Dunkin' Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard and soft serve ice creams, frozen yogurts, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes.

