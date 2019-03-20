Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 60,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 33,424 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent Biosolutions by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $68.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Emergent Biosolutions news, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 10,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $618,510.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,478,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,180,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Havey sold 3,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.11, for a total transaction of $176,828.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,113. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBS opened at $49.12 on Wednesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 12 month low of $46.93 and a 12 month high of $73.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.05 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases.

