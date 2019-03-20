Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the third quarter valued at $21,686,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,678,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,930,000 after purchasing an additional 572,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 51.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,582,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,776,000 after purchasing an additional 535,816 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 75.1% during the third quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,118,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,605,000 after purchasing an additional 479,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 22,521,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,889,000 after purchasing an additional 255,210 shares during the last quarter.

HPP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.29.

HPP stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $198.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.38 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 13.47%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

