Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

GRBK opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $446.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $185.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Brick Partners will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler bought 14,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.20 per share, for a total transaction of $130,419.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,213,000 after acquiring an additional 78,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. AWH Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 828,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 19,746 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,174,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, single family, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots for public and large private builders; and land and construction financing business.

