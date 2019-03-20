Green Plains Partners (GPP) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Partners LP provide ethanol and fuel storage, terminal and transportation services by owning, operating, developing and acquiring storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets and other related assets and businesses. Green Plains Partners LP is based in Omaha, Nebraska. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Green Plains Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Green Plains Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:GPP opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.50. Green Plains Partners has a 12 month low of $13.30 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $23.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.12 million. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 55.27% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. Equities analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 16,200 shares of Green Plains Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $249,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,502 shares in the company, valued at $23,115.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,799,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 289,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 59,958 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 46,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Green Plains Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

