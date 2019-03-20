Green Square Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Green Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $212.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.46.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $196.12 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $196.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Stryker had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.25, for a total value of $869,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 180 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total transaction of $31,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,145 shares of company stock worth $12,803,114 over the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

