Green Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Green Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,818 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPK. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,308,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,887,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,244,000 after acquiring an additional 159,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $12.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. Graphic Packaging Holding has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $16.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 3.67%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

In other news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 65,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,280.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

