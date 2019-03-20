Green Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Green Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,529,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,209 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 72.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 935,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,135,000 after purchasing an additional 391,505 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 457,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,531,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 877,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after purchasing an additional 35,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $41.99 and a 1 year high of $56.89.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

In other news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares in the company, valued at $494,640.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,957 shares of company stock worth $5,431,127. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Green Square Capital LLC Reduces Position in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/green-square-capital-llc-reduces-position-in-xcel-energy-inc-xel.html.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.