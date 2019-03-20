Green Square Capital LLC Sells 187 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Green Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Green Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 144,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,385 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 124,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 128,102 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 58,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 25th. Longbow Research set a $75.00 target price on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.19.

In related news, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $221,025.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,688,321.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $125,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $83.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $57.01 and a 12 month high of $85.50.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.14 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 20.74%. Garmin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 57.45%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

