Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $587.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) to report $587.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Greenbrier Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $645.10 million and the lowest is $542.20 million. Greenbrier Companies posted sales of $629.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenbrier Companies will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenbrier Companies.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $604.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $21,503,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.88. 333,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,293. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 29th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

Featured Article: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenbrier Companies (GBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.