Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) PT Lowered to $15.00

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TV. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Santander raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $11.02 on Monday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.13). Grupo Televisa SAB had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa SAB will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in the 4th quarter valued at $4,368,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,252,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,925,000 after purchasing an additional 354,732 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,036,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 137,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 190,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa SAB Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

