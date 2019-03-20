GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys New Stake in P H Glatfelter Co (GLT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of P H Glatfelter as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,689,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after purchasing an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,689,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 65,519 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 269,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 38,928 shares in the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 10.1% in the third quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,356,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,388,000 after acquiring an additional 308,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,231,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,088,000 after acquiring an additional 208,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of P H Glatfelter stock opened at $13.94 on Wednesday. P H Glatfelter Co has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.48 million, a PE ratio of 115.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.75.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $229.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on P H Glatfelter from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. P H Glatfelter currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.67.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

