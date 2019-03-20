GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 782 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TJX. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $56.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.42% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $51,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

