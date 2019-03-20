GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $308,000 in El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (LOCO) Stock

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LOCO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of El Pollo LoCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in El Pollo LoCo by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $509.82 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.34. El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $18.47.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.59 million. El Pollo LoCo had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that El Pollo LoCo Holdings Inc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on LOCO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded El Pollo LoCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

El Pollo LoCo Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company specializes in offering flame-grilled chicken. As of February 18, 2019, it had approximately 480 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

