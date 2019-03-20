Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Wix.Com (WIX)

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wix.Com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wix.Com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Wix.Com from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Wix.Com from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $109.60.

NASDAQ:WIX opened at $108.89 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a 12-month low of $74.25 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -247.48 and a beta of 1.69.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 21.72% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wix.Com will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 9.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,090,000 after acquiring an additional 132,553 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 14,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $678,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Wix.Com by 14.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after acquiring an additional 212,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Wix.Com

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

