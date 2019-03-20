GVC (GVC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $523.00

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 523 ($6.83) and last traded at GBX 530.50 ($6.93), with a volume of 2103192 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 535 ($6.99).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GVC. Barclays decreased their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,083 ($14.15) to GBX 887 ($11.59) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on GVC from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded GVC to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,098 ($14.35) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,134.42 ($14.82).

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion and a PE ratio of -43.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.21) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. GVC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.54%.

In related news, insider Lee Feldman sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 666 ($8.70), for a total value of £5,994,000 ($7,832,222.66).

GVC Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Sports Labels, Games Labels, B2B, and Non-Core segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker through online and mobile under the Sportingbet brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino Website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

