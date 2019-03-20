Hal R. Tovin Sells 11,149 Shares of BSB Bancorp Inc (BLMT) Stock

BSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BLMT) COO Hal R. Tovin sold 11,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $388,988.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hal R. Tovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 19th, Hal R. Tovin sold 9,840 shares of BSB Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $340,267.20.

NASDAQ BLMT opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. BSB Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $26.64 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The firm has a market cap of $345.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.86.

BSB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. BSB Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub raised BSB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMT. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in BSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,561,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in BSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,141,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,210,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 22,473 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BSB Bancorp by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares during the period. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BSB Bancorp

BSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Belmont Savings Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services to small businesses, municipalities, nonprofit organizations, and other customers in the United States. Its deposit products include relationship checking accounts for consumers and businesses, passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, interest on lawyer trust accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and regular checking accounts.

