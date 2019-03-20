Hammerson plc (HMSO) Announces Dividend of GBX 14.80

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) announced a dividend on Monday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 14.80 ($0.19) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hammerson’s previous dividend of $11.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Hammerson stock opened at GBX 377.80 ($4.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion and a PE ratio of -11.08. Hammerson has a 12 month low of GBX 313.60 ($4.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 578.20 ($7.56).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 367 ($4.80) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 423.92 ($5.54).

In related news, insider Timon Drakesmith sold 13,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380 ($4.97), for a total transaction of £51,098.60 ($66,769.37).

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson is an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio of high- quality retail property has a value of around £10.6 billion and includes 22 prime shopping centres, 15 convenient retail parks and investments in 20 premium outlet villages, through our partnership with Value Retail and the VIA Outlets joint venture.

