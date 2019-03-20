Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148,051 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 57.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,986 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 61,726 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 207,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,916 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 269,219 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 121.0% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 862,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 472,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.53.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.57 and a 1-year high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells bras, panties, men's underwear, children's underwear, activewear, socks, hosiery, intimate apparel, shapewears, and home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

