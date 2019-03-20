Harris Associates L P Acquires 2,328,627 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Harris Associates L P raised its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,328,627 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises 1.2% of Harris Associates L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 4.11% of American Airlines Group worth $608,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAL. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. ValuEngine raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.39.

American Airlines Group stock opened at $31.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. American Airlines Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.70.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/harris-associates-l-p-acquires-2328627-shares-of-american-airlines-group-inc-aal.html.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.