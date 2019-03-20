Harris Associates L P Buys 1,325,655 Shares of DXC Technology Co (DXC)

Harris Associates L P grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,423,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325,655 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P owned about 1.65% of DXC Technology worth $235,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 10,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $5,918,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. now owns 1,028,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,659,000 after purchasing an additional 471,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 482,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 77,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DXC opened at $65.90 on Wednesday. DXC Technology Co has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.54.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.19. DXC Technology had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DXC. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on DXC Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Cowen upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

