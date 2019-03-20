Harris Associates L P Has $135.24 Million Holdings in Under Armour Inc (UA)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,363,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727,973 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $135,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UA. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 529,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,312,000 after buying an additional 53,389 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 40,445 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 23,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total transaction of $453,084.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 362,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,660.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UA opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Under Armour Inc has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $23.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.89%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

