Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ffcm LLC increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 141,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th.

In other news, Director James K. Scott sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $213,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $40.04 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.59 and a 1-year high of $40.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $761.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

About Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, sugarcane waste, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

