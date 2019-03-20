HC Wainwright Downgrades Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (ARPO) to Neutral

HC Wainwright cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ARPO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 18th.

NYSE:ARPO opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

