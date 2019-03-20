HD Supply (HDS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. HD Supply had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HD Supply stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.82. The stock had a trading volume of 64,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,357. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. HD Supply has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $46.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 588,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $22,184,793.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HDS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of HD Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.96 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HD Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.36.

About HD Supply

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

