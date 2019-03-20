Head to Head Analysis: Cowen (COWN) vs. SEI Investments (SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.4% of SEI Investments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of SEI Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for SEI Investments and Cowen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Cowen 0 0 1 0 3.00

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $69.60, suggesting a potential upside of 32.98%. Cowen has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.43%. Given SEI Investments’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Cowen.

Risk and Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SEI Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Cowen does not pay a dividend. SEI Investments pays out 21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SEI Investments has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SEI Investments and Cowen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.62 billion 4.95 $505.87 million $3.14 16.67 Cowen $966.92 million 0.45 $42.82 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Cowen.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Cowen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 31.15% 31.48% 26.30% Cowen 4.55% 10.00% 2.34%

Summary

SEI Investments beats Cowen on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients. It provides its services to private banks, independent financial advisers, institutional investors, investment managers, investment advisors, wealth management organizations, corporations, retirement scheme sponsors, not-for-profit organizations, hedge fund managers, registered investment advisers, independent broker-dealers, financial planners, life insurance agents, defined-benefit schemes, defined-contribution schemes, endowments, foundations, and board-designated fund, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused portfolios. It also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds, through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on top-down and bottom-up analysis to make its investments, through its subsidiaries. SEI Investments Co. was founded in 1968 and is based in Oaks, Pennsylvania.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.

