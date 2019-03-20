Head-To-Head Analysis: GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) and Its Rivals

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE: GHG) is one of 34 public companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare GreenTree Hospitality Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 41.76% 26.07% 15.46% GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors 9.30% 13.45% 4.64%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.5% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for GreenTree Hospitality Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors 447 1830 2533 97 2.46

GreenTree Hospitality Group currently has a consensus price target of $16.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.23%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 16.48%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $137.45 million $57.32 million 22.39 GreenTree Hospitality Group Competitors $3.57 billion $328.33 million 22.98

GreenTree Hospitality Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than GreenTree Hospitality Group. GreenTree Hospitality Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

GreenTree Hospitality Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. GreenTree Hospitality Group pays out 45.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 45.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. GreenTree Hospitality Group lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group peers beat GreenTree Hospitality Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell. As of March 31, 2018, it had 26 leased-and-operated hotels and 2,328 franchised-and-managed hotels with 195,552 hotel rooms in 266 cities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

