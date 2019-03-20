Head to Head Comparison: Atomera (ATOM) & Xilinx (XLNX)

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -97.77% -89.72% Xilinx 27.92% 34.82% 16.44%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of Xilinx shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Atomera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atomera and Xilinx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $250,000.00 216.46 -$12.90 million ($1.02) -3.46 Xilinx $2.54 billion 12.67 $512.38 million $2.83 44.90

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Atomera and Xilinx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 2 0 3.00 Xilinx 1 10 14 0 2.52

Atomera currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 178.64%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $99.18, indicating a potential downside of 21.94%. Given Atomera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than Xilinx.

Dividends

Xilinx pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Atomera does not pay a dividend. Xilinx pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xilinx has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Xilinx beats Atomera on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atomera Company Profile

Atomera Incorporated engages in the business of developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. Its lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin-film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

