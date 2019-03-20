Head-To-Head Comparison: Lenovo Group (LNVGF) vs. Identiv (INVE)

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) and Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) are both electronic technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Lenovo Group and Identiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A Identiv -6.02% -10.62% -4.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Lenovo Group and Identiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lenovo Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Identiv 0 0 4 0 3.00

Identiv has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.84%. Given Identiv’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Identiv is more favorable than Lenovo Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.3% of Identiv shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Identiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lenovo Group and Identiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lenovo Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Identiv $78.14 million 1.15 -$4.71 million ($0.30) -18.20

Lenovo Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Identiv.

Summary

Identiv beats Lenovo Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smart phones; storage and networking products; memory and processors; rack and power infrastructure; and laptops, desktops, and accessories, as well as operating systems, security, and systems management software. The company also distributes IT products, mobile phones, smart phones and tablets, and server and storage products; retails and services consumer electronic products; develops, owns, licenses, and sells communications hardware and software; offers repair services for computer hardware and software systems; and researches and develops mobile software. In addition, it provides business planning, management, global supply chain, finance, and administration support services. The company operates in China, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. Lenovo Group Limited has a strategic partnership with the NetApp to help customers modernize IT and enhance their digital transformation; and the Veeam Software to deliver the intelligent data management required to enhance and grow businesses. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong, and is considered as a Red Chip company due to its listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc. operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle. Its Identity segment provides smart card readers, which include various contact, contactless, portable, and mobile smart card readers, as well as tokens and terminals to enable logical access, and security and identification applications, such as national ID, payment, e-health, and e-government. Its Credentials segment provides NFC and radio frequency identification products, including inlays and inlay-based, and other cards; and labels, tags, and stickers, as well as other radio frequency and integrated circuits components for use in various applications, such as virtual reality, games, loyalty cards, mobile payment systems, transit and event ticketing, and brand authenticity from pharmaceuticals to consumer goods, hospital resource management, cold-chain management, and others. Its All Other segment provides chip drives and digital media readers. Identiv, Inc. markets and sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, dealers, systems integrators, value added resellers, resellers, and Internet, as well as directly to end users. The company was formerly known as Identive Group, Inc. and changed its name to Identiv, Inc. in May 2014. Identiv, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

