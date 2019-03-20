Head to Head Contrast: Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) & Universal Display (OLED)

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) and Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Nova Measuring Instruments has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Display has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and Universal Display, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nova Measuring Instruments 0 0 3 0 3.00 Universal Display 0 1 8 0 2.89

Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.26%. Universal Display has a consensus price target of $146.00, suggesting a potential downside of 7.84%. Given Nova Measuring Instruments’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nova Measuring Instruments is more favorable than Universal Display.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.4% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.7% of Universal Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Nova Measuring Instruments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Universal Display shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Nova Measuring Instruments and Universal Display’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nova Measuring Instruments 21.65% 21.64% 18.13% Universal Display 23.78% 8.85% 6.83%

Dividends

Universal Display pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Nova Measuring Instruments does not pay a dividend. Universal Display pays out 32.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nova Measuring Instruments and Universal Display’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nova Measuring Instruments $251.13 million 2.75 $54.38 million $1.96 12.64 Universal Display $247.41 million 30.17 $58.84 million $1.24 127.76

Universal Display has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nova Measuring Instruments. Nova Measuring Instruments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Display, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Universal Display beats Nova Measuring Instruments on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. The company offers in-line optical and x-ray stand-alone metrology systems, as well as integrated optical metrology systems that attach directly to wafer fabrication process equipment. Its products include thin film and optical CD process control solutions for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical polishing, and deposition. The company serves various sectors of the integrated circuit manufacturing industry, including logic, ASIC, foundries, and memory manufactures, as well as end users and process equipment manufacturers worldwide. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide. The company licenses and supplies its proprietary UniversalPHOLED materials to display and lighting manufacturers, and others. It is also involved in the research, development, and commercialization of other OLED device and manufacturing technologies, including FOLED that are flexible OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs on flexible substrates; encapsulation technology for the packaging of flexible OLEDs and other thin-film devices, as well as for use as a barrier film for plastic substrates; UniversalP2OLED, which are printable phosphorescent OLEDs; OVJP, an organic vapor jet printing technology; OVPD, an organic vapor phase deposition process for manufacturing a small molecule OLED; and TOLED, which are transparent OLEDs for the fabrication of OLEDs that have transparent cathodes. In addition, the company provides technology development and support services, including government contract work and support provided to third parties for the commercialization of their OLED products. Universal Display Corporation has strategic relationships with Samsung Display Co., Ltd.; LG Display Co., Ltd.; BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.; Tianma Micro-electronics Co., Ltd.; AU Optronics Corporation; EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited; Konica Minolta Holdings Inc.; Sumitomo Chemical Company, Ltd.; OLEDWorks GmbH; and Kaneka Corporation. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

