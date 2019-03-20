Head to Head Contrast: Pluralsight (PS) and Its Rivals

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 51 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Pluralsight to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.1% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% -246.61% -31.06% Pluralsight Competitors -5.18% -71.33% -1.99%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluralsight and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.67 million -21.28 Pluralsight Competitors $7.96 billion $1.87 billion 13.34

Pluralsight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pluralsight and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 688 2482 5463 276 2.60

Pluralsight currently has a consensus price target of $35.26, indicating a potential upside of 13.50%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 9.23%. Given Pluralsight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pluralsight is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Pluralsight rivals beat Pluralsight on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

