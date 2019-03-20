Head to Head Review: SEVERN TRENT PL/S (STRNY) versus York Water (YORW)

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) and York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEVERN TRENT PL/S and York Water’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEVERN TRENT PL/S N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A York Water $48.44 million 8.97 $13.38 million $1.04 32.26

York Water has higher revenue and earnings than SEVERN TRENT PL/S.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SEVERN TRENT PL/S and York Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEVERN TRENT PL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A York Water 0 2 0 0 2.00

York Water has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.30%. Given York Water’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe York Water is more favorable than SEVERN TRENT PL/S.

Profitability

This table compares SEVERN TRENT PL/S and York Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEVERN TRENT PL/S N/A N/A N/A York Water 27.61% 10.85% 3.95%

Dividends

York Water pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. SEVERN TRENT PL/S does not pay a dividend. York Water pays out 66.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. York Water has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.7% of York Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of York Water shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

York Water beats SEVERN TRENT PL/S on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales. The Business Services segment provides contract services to municipal and industrial clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the UK Ministry of Defence for the design, build, and operation of water and waste water treatment facilities and networks. This segment also generates renewable energy from anaerobic digestion, hydropower, wind turbines, and solar technology. Severn Trent Plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Coventry, the United Kingdom.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County. It serves customers in 39 municipalities within York County and 9 municipalities within Adams County, Pennsylvania. The company serves various customers in the fixture and furniture, electrical machinery, food product, paper, ordnance unit, textile product, air conditioning system, laundry detergent, barbell, and motorcycle industries. The York Water Company was founded in 1816 and is headquartered in York, Pennsylvania.

