Head to Head Survey: Orora (ORRAF) and International Paper (IP)

Orora (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) and International Paper (NYSE:IP) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orora and International Paper’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orora N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A International Paper $23.31 billion 0.79 $2.01 billion $5.32 8.68

International Paper has higher revenue and earnings than Orora.

Dividends

International Paper pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Orora does not pay a dividend. International Paper pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Paper has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Orora and International Paper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orora 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Paper 1 6 5 0 2.33

International Paper has a consensus target price of $54.90, suggesting a potential upside of 18.91%. Given International Paper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe International Paper is more favorable than Orora.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of International Paper shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of International Paper shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Orora and International Paper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orora N/A N/A N/A International Paper 8.63% 30.83% 6.52%

Summary

International Paper beats Orora on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orora Company Profile

Orora Limited manufactures and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company offers glass bottles, aluminum cans, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, recycled paper, rigid and flexible packaging, bags and sacks, general packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies. It also purchases, warehouses, sells, and delivers a range of packaging and related materials; sells equipment; and offers point of purchase retail display solutions and other visual communication services. In addition, the company provides printing and signage, research and technology, product sourcing, automation and engineering, design, kitting and fulfilment, logistics, and digital technology services. Orora Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hawthorn, Australia.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft. The Global Cellulose Fibers segment provides fluff, market, and specialty pulps that are used in absorbent hygiene products, tissue and paper products, and non-absorbent end applications. The Printing Papers segment produces printing and writing papers, such as uncoated papers for end-use applications comprising brochures, pamphlets, greeting cards, books, annual reports, and direct mail, as well as envelopes, tablets, business forms, and file folders. It sells its uncoated papers under the Hammermill, Springhill, Williamsburg, Postmark, Accent, Great White, Chamex, Ballet, Rey, Pol, and Svetocopy brands. The company sells its products directly to end users and converters, as well as through agents, resellers, and paper distributors. International Paper Company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

