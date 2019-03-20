Head to Head Survey: VF (VFC) vs. Canada Goose (GOOS)

VF (NYSE:VFC) and Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of VF shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of Canada Goose shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of VF shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VF pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Canada Goose does not pay a dividend. VF pays out 68.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VF has increased its dividend for 46 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VF and Canada Goose’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VF $11.81 billion 2.90 $252.79 million $2.98 29.03 Canada Goose $461.08 million 12.45 $74.94 million $0.65 80.31

VF has higher revenue and earnings than Canada Goose. VF is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canada Goose, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

VF has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canada Goose has a beta of 2.8, indicating that its stock price is 180% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for VF and Canada Goose, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VF 0 8 15 0 2.65 Canada Goose 0 3 8 0 2.73

VF presently has a consensus price target of $91.95, indicating a potential upside of 6.29%. Canada Goose has a consensus price target of $78.95, indicating a potential upside of 51.24%. Given Canada Goose’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Canada Goose is more favorable than VF.

Profitability

This table compares VF and Canada Goose’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VF 10.11% 38.84% 14.73% Canada Goose 17.71% 52.29% 23.28%

Summary

Canada Goose beats VF on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other. The company offers outdoor apparel, youth culture/action sports-inspired footwear, footwear and equipment, handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, accessories, backpacks, surfing-inspired footwear, merino wool socks, and travel accessories under The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Kipling, Napapijri, JanSport, Reef, Smartwool, Eastpak, and Eagle Creek brands. It also provides denim, casual apparel, footwear, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, Riders by Lee, Rustler, and Rock & Republic brands. In addition, the company offers occupational, protective occupational, work and work-inspired lifestyle, and outdoor work and hunt apparel, as well as protective work and lifestyle footwear under the Red Kap, Bulwark, Horace Small, Dickies, Workrite, Kodiak, Terra, and Walls brands. It sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 6 retail stores; wholesale channels, which consist of luxury and outdoor retailers and distributors in 38 countries; and its partner-operated retail location in Tokyo, Japan, as well as operated through e-commerce in 12 countries. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

