Health Insurance Innovations Inc (HIIQ) Director John Fichthorn Acquires 93,742 Shares

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Director John Fichthorn acquired 93,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.28 per share, with a total value of $2,744,765.76. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HIIQ stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,234. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a one year low of $21.65 and a one year high of $63.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.79.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $131.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIIQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 32.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 54.9% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 60.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 31,321 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,890,000 after buying an additional 37,349 shares in the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide three months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer daily cash benefit for hospital treatment and doctor office visits, as well as accidental injury and death or dismemberment benefits; and supplemental insurance products, including pharmacy benefit cards, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and life insurance policies.

