Healthequity (HQY) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at KeyCorp

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $74.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $83.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised Healthequity from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.85.

Shares of HQY opened at $84.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.72. Healthequity has a one year low of $50.29 and a one year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Healthequity’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Healthequity will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $243,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,816,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $1,332,090. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthequity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

