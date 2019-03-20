Healthequity (HQY) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Healthequity from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Healthequity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.85.

Healthequity stock opened at $84.51 on Friday. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.50, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.72.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Healthequity had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $75.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthequity will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 6,875 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $536,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of Healthequity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $311,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,762,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,332,090 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

