HEAT Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (HEAT)

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, HEAT has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. HEAT has a total market cap of $806,558.00 and $28.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000499 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Heat Wallet.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00377433 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024792 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.80 or 0.01637493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00032431 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00228762 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00016324 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000140 BTC.

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. HEAT’s total supply is 39,588,171 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com. The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEAT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Heat Wallet and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

