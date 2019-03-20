HeidelbergCement (HEI) Given a €76.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) received a €76.00 ($88.37) price target from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. UBS Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €75.94 ($88.31).

Shares of HEI opened at €65.84 ($76.56) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. HeidelbergCement has a 52 week low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 52 week high of €85.26 ($99.14).

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots.

