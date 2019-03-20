HeidelbergCement (HLBZF) versus Masco (MAS) Financial Analysis

Masco (NYSE:MAS) and HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HLBZF) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.3% of Masco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Masco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Masco and HeidelbergCement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Masco 8.78% 520.34% 13.71% HeidelbergCement N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Masco and HeidelbergCement, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Masco 0 4 18 0 2.82 HeidelbergCement 0 0 0 0 N/A

Masco presently has a consensus price target of $43.42, suggesting a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Masco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Masco is more favorable than HeidelbergCement.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Masco and HeidelbergCement’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Masco $8.36 billion 1.37 $734.00 million $2.50 15.58 HeidelbergCement N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Masco has higher revenue and earnings than HeidelbergCement.

Dividends

Masco pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. HeidelbergCement does not pay a dividend. Masco pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Masco has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Summary

Masco beats HeidelbergCement on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications. It offers its products under the DELTA, BRIZO, PEERLESS, HANSGROHE, AXOR, GINGER, NEWPORT BRASS, BRASSTECH, WALTEC, BRISTAN, HERITAGE, MIROLIN, HÜPPE, HOT SPRING, CALDERA, FREEFLOW SPAS, FANTASY SPAS, ENDLESS POOLS, BRASSCRAFT, PLUMB SHOP, COBRA, COBRA PRO, and MASTER PLUMBER brands. Its Decorative Architectural Products segment provides paints, primers, specialty coatings, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet and door hardware; functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories; decorative bath hardware, and shower accessories and doors; and decorative indoor and outdoor lighting fixtures, ceiling fans, landscape lighting, and LED lighting systems. This segment offers its products under the BEHR, KILZ, LIBERTY, BRAINERD, FRANKLIN BRASS, KICHLER, and ÉLAN brands. The company's Cabinetry Products segment offers assembled cabinetry under the KRAFTMAID, CARDELL, MERILLAT, and QUALITY CABINETS brands. Its Windows and Other Specialty Products segment provides vinyl, fiberglass, and aluminum windows and patio doors under the MILGARD brand; and vinyl windows, composite, and panel doors, as well as related products and components under the DURAFLEX, GRIFFIN, PREMIER, and EVOLUTION brands. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. Its cement products include special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company offers natural stone and crushed aggregates, including sand, gravel, stone chippings, and crushed stones; concrete/ready-mixed concrete that is used for the production of precast concrete parts, such as stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, and schools; and asphalt, which is primarily used in the building of traffic infrastructure comprising roads, walkways, and parking lots. It also trades in cement, clinker, solid fuels, and other building materials; and purchases and delivers coal and petroleum coke through sea routes to other cement companies. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany.

