Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) and BG Staffing (BGSF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) and BG Staffing (NASDAQ:BGSF) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Heidrick & Struggles International and BG Staffing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 2 1 0 2.33 BG Staffing 0 1 0 0 2.00

Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus price target of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.28%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than BG Staffing.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and BG Staffing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 6.70% 19.93% 8.18% BG Staffing N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and BG Staffing’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $735.66 million 1.04 $49.29 million $2.52 16.04 BG Staffing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than BG Staffing.

Dividends

Heidrick & Struggles International pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. BG Staffing pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Heidrick & Struggles International pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats BG Staffing on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.