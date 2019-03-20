Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Grows Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 291,861 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares during the quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $13,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 10,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf sold 4,674 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $247,675.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,115,212.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,713,437 shares of company stock valued at $198,594,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock opened at $53.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $830.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

