Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) Receives $64.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.88.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NYSE HLF traded down $1.50 on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. 53,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,140. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $61.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.34.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,716,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,655,000 after acquiring an additional 98,129 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the third quarter worth $1,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,058,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,692,000 after purchasing an additional 103,973 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 175.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 127,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 19,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

