Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share (HCCI)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note issued on Thursday, March 14th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCCI. ValuEngine downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $25.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $592.40 million, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 13,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 941,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $7,800,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 421.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

