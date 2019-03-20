Highbridge Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 57,000 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (EDU)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 37.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,768,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,926,000 after buying an additional 2,384,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,273,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,651,000 after buying an additional 597,436 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 30.4% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 5,553,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,039,000 after buying an additional 1,293,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,799,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,212,000 after buying an additional 72,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

EDU opened at $80.60 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $597.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.64 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. TheStreet cut New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie set a $75.00 target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

