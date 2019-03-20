Highbridge Capital Management LLC Has $749,000 Position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on THS shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 target price on TreeHouse Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised TreeHouse Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.92.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

